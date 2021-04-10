SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. Research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SLR Investment by 86.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

