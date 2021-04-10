SM Energy (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

SM Energy has decreased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years.

SM opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

