SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

