Smartshare Price Down 20% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $289,986.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047220 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 167.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

