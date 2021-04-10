Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys Shares of 965 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 165,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $35.32 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

