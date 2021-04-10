Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $129.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

