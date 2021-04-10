Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will announce sales of $273.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands reported sales of $233.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $740.35 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $849.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $176,100. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. 1,289,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $968.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

