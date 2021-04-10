SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,685 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,780 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

