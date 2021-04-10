SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $26,000 in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 161,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.