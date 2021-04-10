SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

