SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

