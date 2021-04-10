SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $26,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $61.83.

