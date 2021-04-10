Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.