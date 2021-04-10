SOLVE (SOLVE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $130.91 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

