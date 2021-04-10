Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Head to Head Analysis

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.76 $6.68 million N/A N/A Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.68 $54.72 million $0.48 37.17

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sound Financial Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.33%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Columbia Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates eight branches offices, including five branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, two branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

