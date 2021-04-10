S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.04 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.69.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $369.10. 1,323,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day moving average is $336.80. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

