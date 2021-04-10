SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $144.10 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $144.10 million and $10.05 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,085,640 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.