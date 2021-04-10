SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000.

XHE opened at $121.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $130.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30.

