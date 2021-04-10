Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,337.69

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £113.38 ($148.13) and traded as high as £120.10 ($156.91). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £119.50 ($156.13), with a volume of 91,102 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of £113.44. The stock has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

