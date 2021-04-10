Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.71.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $662.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

