Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,251 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

