Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -37.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

