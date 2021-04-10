SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,298 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.75% of SPX FLOW worth $116,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $65.49 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

