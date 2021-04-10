Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 10,452 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.