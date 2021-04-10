Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:NSA opened at $41.39 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

