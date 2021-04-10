Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1,008.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,701 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFA Financial by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MFA Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.16 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

