Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,882,843 over the last 90 days.

VRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

