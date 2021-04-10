Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Immunic worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Immunic by 688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $14.97 on Friday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $316.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Immunic Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.