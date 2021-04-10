Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 811,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 737,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 1,938.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 600,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 571,286 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

