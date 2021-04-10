Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 125,323 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,323 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after acquiring an additional 757,033 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,944 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,401,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,328 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

