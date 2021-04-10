Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 716 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,778,159.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,660,430.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,567 shares of company stock worth $6,510,999. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.