SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

