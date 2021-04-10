Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

