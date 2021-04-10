Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Trading Down 3.7%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

About Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF)

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

