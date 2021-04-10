Starbase Price Down 18.7% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $636,260.99 and $1.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00619462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

