Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $77.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

