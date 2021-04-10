Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $51.19 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

