Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $17.81. Stellantis shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 6,229 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.