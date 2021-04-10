Stephens Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $90.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

