Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLQT opened at $31.48 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -196.75.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,942,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

