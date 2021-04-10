Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,615 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

