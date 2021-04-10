Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 188.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 36.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

NYSE FSKR opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.