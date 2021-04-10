Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $895,000 Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

