Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,810 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

