Stifel Financial Corp Takes $908,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,484,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

