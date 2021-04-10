Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

