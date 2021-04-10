Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sogou Call Options (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 801% compared to the average volume of 363 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

