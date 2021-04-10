Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €102.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SBS opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.29. Stratec has a twelve month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a twelve month high of €145.00 ($170.59).

Stratec Company Profile

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

