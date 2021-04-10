Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,087 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. 2,751,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

