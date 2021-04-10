Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 306 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613,049. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

